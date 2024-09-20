Watch Now
Former Florida deputy arrested for manslaughter in alleged accidental shooting: OPD

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department (OPD) arrested a former deputy after allegedly accidentally shooting a woman while cleaning his gun.

OPD responded to a home on Thursday, September 19, after a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed that the victim and former deputy sheriff Leslie Boileau were in a relationship and living together in the Ocala home.

OPD said Boileau allegedly shot and killed the woman while cleaning his firearms. Boileau told police that the shooting was accidental.

Boileau was immediately terminated from his position at the Marion County Sheriff's Office, where he served eight years as a deputy sheriff. He is being charged with manslaughter and is being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.

