Florida Supreme Court clears abortion amendment for 2024 Election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court said the voters will decide the issue of abortion on the November ballot.

"Accordingly, we approve the proposed amendment for placement on the ballot," the Florida Supreme Court said Monday. "No rehearing will be permitted. It is so ordered."

The court said in the decision, "It is up to the voters—not this Court—to decide whether such a rule is consistent with the deepest commitments of our political community."

Voters had been waiting for the decision since the case was argued earlier this year. But the justices took every minute they could, releasing the decision on the last day possible, April 1.

The proposed ballot measure would allow abortions up to viability, which is approximately 24 weeks into pregnancy, with provisions for health and safety exceptions.

During February's oral arguments, Justice John Couriel laid bare what was at stake: “The question before us is — is this hiding a ball in some meaningful way? Or, should the voters say, ‘Gee, that’s really sweeping, we should not approve this?’”

Anna Hochkammer, Executive Director of the Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition, leads the Amendment Four campaign preparation. She anticipates an extensive statewide effort encompassing digital, mail, and grassroots communication.

"We expect it to be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, electoral issue on the ballot in Florida in 2024," she said. "And we think we're gonna go down the ballot and win."

Even though the initiative faces staunch opposition from anti-abortion advocates who criticize its sweeping nature, warning it could be dangerous.

"This amendment literally throws women into the back alleys of abortion," argued Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel last month. "It deregulates abortion. No law will stand if this amendment is passed— other than, possibly, parental notification."

With the court's approval of the ballot amendment, the battle will shift to the electorate. Florida mandates a 60% majority for approval, adding pressure as Election Day looms.