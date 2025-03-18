Florida Ranks 4th in Drowning Deaths: YMCA Offers Free Swim Lessons to Raise Awareness and Save Lives

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — This week, YMCAs around the Tampa Bay region are working to raise awareness on the issue of drownings and help families protect their children. They are offering free swim lessons from March 17th to March 21st.

Hailey Burgos' son is about to turn three. She knows how crucial swim lessons are for young children.

“My child is the most rambunctious and curious kid ever so he sees water and sees an extended playground,” said Burgos.

She enrolled him in lessons and encouraged all other parents to do so as well.

“I want him to stay safe I want him to have that survival skill. God forbid something happen at the beach." Burgos said.

We also spoke to the YMCA's aquatics director about what skills they teach during the free lessons.

“We teach kids the two main survival skills. So ‘swim, float, swim' and ‘jump, push, turn grab,” Hannah Davidson said.

She said they teach them those skills and practice so if they ever fall in the water, they at least know how to get out. Davidson said those two skills can save a life.

“They’re vital. It is the two core skills you need to be able to be safe and survive in the water,” Davidson said.

If you are interested in free swim lessons, contact your local YMCA. Click here for Florida's Swim Lesson Voucher program.