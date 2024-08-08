Flooding and recovery resources for Tampa Bay residents following Hurricane Debby

TAMPA, Fla — Residents in the Tampa Bay area are dealing with flooding following Hurricane Debby. The State Emergency Response Team is working with Volunteer Organizations After Disasters (VOAD) and other partners to gather resources for residents dealing with the storm's impacts.

Here is a list of some of those resources:

Activate Hope

Helps connect Floridians with outside resources to provide food, household good, home repairs, and more. Impacted residents can fill out the form here.

Florida Baptists

(904) 252-0502 Chainsaw and tarping assistance

Faith Responders

(850) 363-6799 Assistance with debris removal, tarping, and muck and gut

Crisis Clean Up

(844) 965-1386 Disaster survivors can call to register for assistance with debris



FDEM is assisting impacted communities, like Sarasota, by providing staged high water vehicles, USAR swift water teams, and pumps. They will continue to provide support until areas are fully recovered.