Flooding and recovery resources for Tampa Bay residents following Hurricane Debby

TAMPA, Fla — Residents in the Tampa Bay area are dealing with flooding following Hurricane Debby. The State Emergency Response Team is working with Volunteer Organizations After Disasters (VOAD) and other partners to gather resources for residents dealing with the storm's impacts.
Here is a list of some of those resources:
- Activate Hope
- Helps connect Floridians with outside resources to provide food, household good, home repairs, and more.
- Impacted residents can fill out the form here.
- Florida Baptists
- (904) 252-0502
- Chainsaw and tarping assistance
- Faith Responders
- (850) 363-6799
- Assistance with debris removal, tarping, and muck and gut
- Crisis Clean Up
- (844) 965-1386
- Disaster survivors can call to register for assistance with debris
FDEM is assisting impacted communities, like Sarasota, by providing staged high water vehicles, USAR swift water teams, and pumps. They will continue to provide support until areas are fully recovered.
The storm surge brought by Tropical Storm Debby washed away almost 100 sea turtle nests on Anna Maria Island. ABC Action News Reporter Jessica De Leon spoke to the team from Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, which has been assessing the nests to determine if they're still viable.