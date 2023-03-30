Fellow lawyers remember Largo attorney Steven Cozzi as "funny, genuine, a kind soul with a brilliant mind"

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — The legal community gathered on Wednesday night to remember their colleague, Steven Cozzi.

Hutch Pinder, the President of the St. Petersburg Bar Association, invited fellow attorneys to gathered near city hall for a moment of silence for Cozzi.

Cozzi was reported missing more than a week ago while working at Blanchard Law in Largo. Investigators said he left behind his keys, car and cellphone.

Cozzi was a member of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. The association is made up of nearly 1,200 members. Many of them from the legal community gathered to support Cozzi's family and husband.

"Our hearts are collectively broken as we process the loss of our fellow board member and friend, Steven Cozzi," said Pinder.

Cozzi's husband, Michael Montgomery, described Cozzi as caring, hilarious, a kind person with a brilliant mind.

"He’s brilliant. He’s hilarious. He was kind. He was caring, but if you really want to get to know Steve just get to know his mother. That is what I've learned over the years so many times I could see them in each other," said Montgomery.

Montgomery said he loves to hear stories about Cozzi through the eyes of his friends.

"My heart is broken. It's being held together by tape and by sticks and all that stuff and every single time someone shares a memory of Steve or a thought of Steve or just reaches out about Steve, it just helps to put it back together. I know it's a long road," said Montgomery.

The Largo Police Department arrested Dr. Tomasz Kosowski on a first-degree murder charge. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in jail. Court documents revealed investigators discovered firearms, a ballistic vest, black gloves and more than $250,000 in cash when they searched his vehicle.

Police believe Kosowski is responsible for Cozzi's homicide. Police said a man was seen on surveillance video entering Blanchard Law last Tuesday. Two hours later, the same individual exits the building pulling behind a large cart that appears to be heavy and have a red bag or blanket.

Court records stated, "It should be noted that the subject was struggling with the weight of the cart while transporting it to the Toyota Tundra."

Police found a large amount of blood inside the public restroom at the law office. Cozzi was not seen on surveillance video leaving the building.

Court documents revealed the suspect and victim were tied together in a civil lawsuit filed in 2019.

Records revealed in January of 2023, Cozzi and Kosowski had both previously attended a deposition at the Blanchard Law office suite that became verbally contentious. After the deposition, Kosowski had confronted Cozzi in the men's restroom in the common area just outside the office and verbally confronted Cozzi again before leaving.

As for Cozzi's friends, they do not want to speak of the unthinkable circumstances that brought them all together on Wednesday evening. Cozzi's husband encourages people to lead with kindness.

"If somebody's down on their luck, they need help with something and you're in a position to help that would be a wonderful way to honor Steve's memory," said Montgomery.

Largo Police have not located the body of Cozzi.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Bolton at 727-587-6730.

