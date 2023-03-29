Missing Largo attorney remembered as kind, genuine and hardworking

ST. PETE, FLA. — The legal community is coming together to remember a Largo attorney who was reported missing last week.

Colleagues of Steve Cozzi will gather outside the courthouse in St. Pete around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Largo Police Department said Cozzi arrived at the Blanchard Law Office in Largo on Tuesday morning. He left to use a public restroom in the building, but never returned to his desk. He left behind his keys, wallet, and cellphone.

The attorney has been missing since last week.

Authorities arrested a plastic surgeon, Tomasz Kosowski, on murder in the first degree. According to court records, he has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Cozzi was a member of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. The association has about 1,200 members.

Hutch Pinder is the President of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. He knows Cozzi and described him as genuine, kind and hardworking.

"Steve was caring. You talked to him and there was no distractions. Next time, you saw him, he would ask you about what you just spoke of and he would remember those things," said Pinder.

Melissa Byers, the Executive Director of the St. Petersburg Bar Association, said Cozzi was heavily involved in the association and its activities. He would always volunteer his time.

"He was transparent, genuine. I always said he allowed you to be yourself when you were with him," said Byers.

Pinder and Byers said the entire legal community is devastated. The legal community is expected to come together on Wednesday evening to support Cozzi's family including his husband. The association is planning a "moment of silence" outside the courthouse in St. Pete.

"This has been devastating. Once we first heard of Steve's disappearance and the subsequent reports, everyone has been reeling," said Pinder.

"Steve was very genuine, greet you with a smile, very caring and often times, you walked away from those conversations with Steve with a smile on your face."

Miami-Dade authorities are now asking the public for information in Cozzi's disappearance. Authorities believe Kosowski was in the South Florida area in a red Toyota Corolla between March 21-26. Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

The Largo Police Department said Cozzi arrived to the law office around 8:37 a.m. on Tuesday. Surveillance video from the law office showed a man entering the building through the main lobby doors. A male is seen wearing gloves, carrying a large box and wearing a large backpack.

About 2 hours later, the man is seeing exiting the building with a large cart that appears to be heavy and have a red bag or blanket. The subject struggled with the weight of the cart while transporting it to a Toyota Tundra.

Authorities said they have not located the body of Cozzi.

"It's a lot for us to process right now and that's going to go on forever. That's not something that's going to end so that's why it's hard to put that into words at this moment," said Pinder.