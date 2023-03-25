Plastic surgeon charged with 1st-degree murder over missing Largo lawyer Steven Cozzi

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa-area plastic surgeon is scheduled make his first court appearance Monday after being charged with first-degree murder in the case of a missing lawyer from Largo.

Tomasz Kosowski, 44, is accused of killing Steven Cozzi, whose body has not been located at this time, according to Largo Police.

Largo Police said they responded to a missing person call on March 21. Detectives said Cozzi left his office at 1501 S Belcher Road and left behind his wallet, car keys, and cell phone. He left behind his car but was never seen exiting the building, according to police.

Small drops of blood were discovered during the investigation, along with a distinct chemical smell in the office's men's restroom, authorities said. Largo Police said a forensics team found a significant amount of blood in the same bathroom.

According to LPD, they began looking for a suspicious person and vehicle that were seen at the office building at the same time as the victim.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for Kosowki's Tarpon Springs home as part of the investigation. Kosowski was taken into custody on March 25, 2023, in Tarpon Springs after being stopped while driving. Kosowski was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and charged with First Degree Murder.

A neighbor in Tarpon Springs did not want us to identify him by name but he told us this all comes as a major shock.

"I was floored. I know Dr. Tom on a casual basis. I have met him a couple times, chatted with him, socialized with him, and I’m just floored... I used to be a homicide investigator... I can’t imagine what motive he would have to hurt anyone... My heart goes out to the family. I can’t imagine the grief that they’re going through, and it’s just got to be a terrible time for them."

If you have information regarding this case, you can reach the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.