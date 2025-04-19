Father of victim in 2018 mass shooting was in town for meeting on violence when FSU gunman opened fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFTS) — In a haunting reminder of the past, the Tallahassee community is once again grappling with the aftermath of gun violence.

11 years ago, three people were injured in a shooting at Florida State University's Strozier Library.

Seven years ago, a mass shooting at a yoga studio claimed the lives of two and left several others injured. Among the victims was Maura Binkley, an FSU student.

Her father, Jeff Binkley, was in Tallahassee the week another deadly mass shooting happened.

"It’s a cruel irony that I was here this week to talk about these issues, and then this happens," he said.

Binkley was in town for a symposium to talk about his organization Maura's Voice.

“We founded Maura's Voice Research Fund with FSU in March of 2019 to curb hate-fueled violence, especially in campus settings," he explained. "We wanted to discuss our work and what the community is doing to prevent these very kinds of tragedies.”

Since its inception, Maura’s Voice has made significant strides in educating and empowering students, while also establishing partnerships with organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League to combat hate and violence. Jeff expressed pride in the internship programs developed for students and the collaborative efforts underway to address these pressing issues.

As sirens blared and emergency vehicles raced through the streets of Tallahassee, Binkley was at the Aloft Hotel nearby.

"I started hearing sirens, which is not unusual, but then I looked out and saw blue lights everywhere," he recalled. "At that moment, I knew it was a shooting at FSU."

Now, with new victims and families impacted by the recent shooting, Jeff feels a renewed sense of responsibility.

“We have to redouble our efforts. There are more victims, more families whose lives are altered forever. That just means we have that much more to do for the legacy of all who've lost their lives to these events,” he said.

Binkley is still in Tallahassee. he attended a vigil held on campus to honor the victims of the latest shooting.

"After we lost Maura, I stayed here. I feel like I had to be here. Maura was still here. She's still here. And now these new victims are here. Their families are here at that vigil," he said.