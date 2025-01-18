Families impacted by pediatric cancer set to join the Children's Gasparilla parade

TAMPA, Fla. — Families impacted by pediatric cancer will participate in the annual Children's Gasparilla Parade on Saturday.

Caroline Wai and her family will join the Krewe of the Nautilus on a float.

Other families with the 1Voice Foundation will also be on the float.

"It brings so much joy to the kids. They're able to go out there and be with other kids, especially for Leo. Kids who have gone through what he's been through. It's not weird for him to see bald kids running around," said Caroline Wai.

Caroline's five-year-old son, Leo, has battled cancer twice in the past.

When he was 2.5 years old, doctors diagnosed him with medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor.

"Rang the bell in January of 2023 and then relapsed in August of 2023. They found another tumor, same thing. He had to get the tumor removed, and then this time we did all treatment at St. Jude cause he had to undergo radiation," said Wai.

It has been one year since Leo finished treatment.

"We're at the one year mark, the two year mark is pretty much when you can take a deep breath, you know, relax a little. The five-year mark is fully cancer free," said Wai.

Leo's older sister, Camila, will also be a part of the Gasparilla festivities.

"We're going to throw beads and little candy to people that are watching us do the parade," said Camila.

The 1Voice Foundation has participated in the parade for the past 15 years. The foundation offers programs to families impacted by pediatric cancer.

"We talked about all the people that are going to be out there. They've talked about how they're going to try and spot all of their friends because they're convinced they're going to be able to see them," said Wai.

The festivities begin on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Schedule of Events :



12-2 p.m.: Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Rodeo- Bayshore Blvd between Rome and Dakota Ave. (Free to participate, no registration required)

12-4 p.m.: Gasparilla Air Invasion, including parachute jumpers

2-3 p.m.: Gasparilla Preschooler’s Stroll (Pre-registration required)

4-6:15 p.m.: Children’s Gasparilla Parade

6:15-7 p.m.: Nighttime Gasparilla Air Invasion, including the Jose Gasparilla ship light display

7-7:30 p.m.: “Piratechnic Finale” Fireworks Show