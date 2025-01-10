Extreme Makeover: Home Edition features Lakeland family of six

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland family of six is featured on an episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on Thursday night.

The episode aired on ABC and featured Lindsey Hutson and her family.

The family had a small three-bedroom, two-bath home in Lakeland. The show's hosts, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, worked with national homebuilder, Taylor Morrison, to provide the family with a new home.

"On the day of the reveal, pulling up in the bus and seeing the community that had come out in support and they built the house and everyone put so much time into it. It meant the world to us," said Lindsey Hutson.

Lindsey's daughter, Aubrey, has been battling stage 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer.

She was diagnosed in 2021 and has relapsed twice in the past. She is currently hospitalized at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa.

The hospital staff hosted a viewing party for family, friends, and hospital team members on Thursday night.

The family viewed the episode together. The new home has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

It also features a family headquarters, which includes a classroom, laundry room, and office.

Aubrey has been home-schooled since her diagnosis.

"Now we have a home that is fully organized and systems we can maintain. The mortgage is taken care of so that’s one less bill that we have to worry about and it gives Aubrey a place to heal," said Lindsey.

The family is grateful for the community's support.

"Life throws you some things that are unexpected and very painful sometimes and you can get through it. It’s not going to be easy, but you’re thrown something hard. Just keep doing the best you can," said Lindsey.

"I thank the community. I’m thankful for everyone who came together to do this for us from Taylor Morrison building it, everyone who had part in this, we appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts."

To follow Aubrey and her cancer journey, visit here.