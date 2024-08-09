Early voting for the 2024 Primary Election kicks off across Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY — Early voting has officially kicked off across some counties in the Tampa Bay area, which means there are plenty of locations where you can cast your vote.

Unlike Election Day on Aug. 20, where you must vote at your assigned polling place, early voting gives Tampa Bay residents the chance to fill out or drop their ballot off at multiple locations in their county.

Florida has a closed primary, meaning only voters registered for a particular political party can vote in that party’s respective primary. If you're not sure if you're registered to vote in the state of Florida, you can double-check on the Florida Division of Elections website.

While the deadline to register to vote for the primaries has already passed, residents can still register for this year's general election. They must do so by Oct. 7, 2024.

Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024.

Find your county in the list below.

Citrus County

Early voting runs from Aug. 9 to Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find a list of polling locations here

Manatee County

Early voting runs from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Find a list of polling locations here and wait times

Pasco County

Early voting runs from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find a list of polling locations and wait times here

Pinellas County

Early voting runs from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18

Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations:

Election Service Center - 13001 Starkey Rd., Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, Largo County Building - 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg Pinellas County Courthouse - 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater



Polk County

Early voting runs from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find a list of polling locations here

Hernando County

Early voting runs from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find a list of polling locations and wait times here

Hillsborough County

Early voting runs from Aug. 5 to Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find a list of polling locations and wait times here

Sarasota County

Early voting runs from Aug. 10 to Aug. 18, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Find a list of polling locations here