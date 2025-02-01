Watch Now
Double murder-suicide found in Sebring home: Highlands Sheriff's Office

SEBRING, Fla. — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office officials are investigating a double murder-suicide after they found a married couple and 10-year-old son dead in a Sebring home on Friday.

The home was located on North Lake Huckleberry Drive. Deputies responded at about at 4:14 p.m.

The scene was discovered by a neighbor who was concerned that the residents of the home had not been seen in several days, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Evidence indicated that a 54-year-old woman shot both her 63-year old husband and her 10-year-old son before taking her own life.

"Detectives are working to piece together what led up to this tragedy," Sheriff Paul Blackman said. "I want to encourage anyone who is struggling with their mental health to please ask for help. You can call 988 to speak to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at any time, and there will be someone waiting to assist you."

Anyone who has any information that may help detectives, call 863-402-7200 (option 1) or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

 

