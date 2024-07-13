Colleagues remember Citrus County Fire Rescue training captain who died in off-duty boating accident

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — A funeral procession is planned on Saturday to honor a Citrus County Fire Rescue training captain who died in an off-duty boating accident.

Captain Michael Fletcher with Citrus County Fire Rescue died on Thursday, July 4 after a boating accident on the Crystal River. According to FWC officials, Fletcher was operating a boat when another vessel struck his boat.

The funeral procession is planned for Saturday, July 13 starting at Station 9 in Crystal River located at 10165 N. Citrus Avenue at about 9:45 a.m.

The procession will continue along a designated route and there will be road closures. It will end at Seven Rivers Church in Lecanto.

Fire Chief Craig Stevens with Citrus County Fire Rescue said Fletcher worked for the department for six years. Prior to working in Citrus County, he worked for Marion County for about 20 years.

He worked as a training captain. Colleagues said he had exceptional leadership skills and expertise to train firefighters.

He was dedicated to his job and had compassion for others.

"He was just an all around great guy, very positive. He didn't talk bad about people. He always had that loving, caring attitude. If you're struggling in something, he's going to help you, that's the kind of guy he was," said Chief Craig Stevens.

Chief Stevens knew Fletcher on a professional and personal level. Stevens and Fletcher once worked as volunteer firefighters together.

"We both had young kids and we would watch each others kids so the other would run calls from time to time, that was back in the 2000s," said Chief Stevens.

A GoFundMe page is raising money to help Fletcher's family with any expenses. Fletcher had a wife and two children.

Earlier this week, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office warned people about a fraudulent GoFundMe page and said officials have removed the page.

The legitimate GoFundMe page was created by Citrus County Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4562.

"We got the page taken down. My thoughts are people trying to capitalize on other people's tragedies is pretty evil. I can't even fathom that I'm still kind of a little bit aggravated," said Chief Stevens.

Stevens said Fletcher loved his job and family. He always spoke highly of both.

"He was always involved in everything. He would come here on his days off to help us get things done, training department events. He was always there. He's one of a kind," said Chief Stevens.

"Michael was a loving, caring family man. If you weren't talking about work, you're talking about his family or your family with him," said Stevens.

Chief Stevens said he appreciates the community's support and the support from other agencies.

For more information on how to help Fletcher's family, click here.