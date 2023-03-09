Civil Attorney weighs in on American Car Center closure, confusion

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Questions, concerns and uncertainty. That’s what American Car Center customers continue to tell ABC Action News they are faced with after the car dealership closed its locations nationwide, including those in Tampa, Seminole and Lakeland.

American Car Center abruptly closed for good Friday, Feb. 24.

ABC Action News has spent weeks working to get answers from the now closed company and West Lake Financial, which has taken over collecting payments on car leases for former American Car Center customers.

Michael Robinette is one of those customers. The Pinellas County resident said he only has one final lease payment left on his car before owning it outright after paying on it for four years, based on an agreement he has with American Center. Robinette said he has never missed a lease payment, but now he worries about how he will obtain his car’s title. He said he’s tried to question West Lake Financial but hasn’t received clear directions. Robinette’s wife is also leasing a car from American Car Center.

ABC Action News took customers concerns to Joshua Feygin, a civil law attorney based in Hollywood, Florida, with knowledge of car leases.

Feygin said it’s more of a wait-and-see game for customers, but one thing is critically important: For those with leases to continue making their payments.

“It’s a little early to determine how West Lake Financial will respond, but as of now, unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut way for consumers to obtain redress from American Car Center. In my opinion, American Car Center will cease to exist shortly, and all that’s left will be the financial obligations. As of right now, everything is up in the air,” Feygin added.

But what about those customers with warranty and service contacts? Many customers told ABC Action News they feel they are in a bind because American Car Center isn’t holding up that part of their agreement.

“The only answer I can provide to consumers is to keep making their payments. While they may have financial hardships, at the end of the day, just because West Lake Financial bought out the business doesn’t mean that the financial obligation of that lease vanishes. So, on one hand, they may have a dispute and time will tell if West Lake honors the service contracts and warranties. On the other hand, any issue you have with a vehicle is separate and apart from the financial obligations under that lease.”

Feygin said if customers don’t keep making their payments, they could go into default leading to their vehicles being repossessed.

ABC Action News has repeatedly reached out to American Car Center and West Lake Financial and have not received a response.

ABC Action News also reached out to the Florida Attorney General’s office. On March 3, spokesperson Whitney Ray said their office is encouraging American Car Center customers to report any unfair or deceptive behavior regarding warranties to their office by calling (866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

In a follow-up email, ABC Action News asked how many complaints they have received and how they are helping customers with those complaints. We are waiting on a response to those questions.

ABC Action News also reached out to Tampa Bay counties to find out where customers can take their complaints:

Pinellas County Consumer Protection is suggesting employees call here.

Employees in Hillsborough County can contact Hillsborough County Consumer Protection here or by calling 813 903 3430.

Employees can also file a complaint with the US Department of Labor here.