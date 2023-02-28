American Car Center closes all stores across the country

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Hundreds of employees in multiple locations across Florida and the deep south are without a job after American Car Center announced a sudden closure of its business on Friday.

The company had two stores in Tampa and one in Seminole in the Tampa Bay area. ABC Action News has had multiple calls and emails about the closure since it was first announced.

According to Bloomberg News, American Car Center told employees it would cease all operations, close its headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, and that all employees were terminated at the end of the day Friday.

American Car Center targeted the subprime market for auto customers, and that market is becoming more problematic as Americans begin to fall behind on auto loan payments.l

According to CNBC, borrowers who were behind on their car payments by more than 60 days jumped 26.7% in December in a year-over-year analysis.

Overall, car values have continued to skyrocket as inflation has hit the market incredibly hard. The average car payment in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $717 and the share of buyers who took out car loans with monthly payments of at least $1000 a month hit 15.7%, CNBC reported.