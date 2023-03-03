Customers desperate for answers after American Car Center abruptly closes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Customers tell ABC Action News they are outraged and searching for answers after a car dealership suddenly closed its nationwide doors, including its Tampa Bay locations.

American Car Center abruptly closed for good Friday, February 24, including its locations in Seminole, Lakeland and Tampa.

Since then, ABC Action News has heard from dozens of customers unsure of where to make their payments.

That includes Derrick Dickey, who showed up to make his car payment Friday and was shocked to find the location closed with the doors locked.

“You’re joking, right?” he said while trying to jingle the door handle. “No one’s called me about anything and they didn’t say we’re closing down.”

Dickey had a money order in hand and said he was trying to hold up the end of his lease contract. Yet, customers say American Car Center is not holding up theirs.

Some customers like Ginny Nicholls received a text message about where to send her new payments.

“It’s called Westlake Portfolio. I asked them who they and they said they’re a debt collector,” Nicholls explained.

WFTS

Nicholls says she asked them about her service lease agreement to fix her car’s broken air conditioner.

“They said as far as the repairs, it should go through an insurance company. Which I’d never heard of before,” she added.

Nicholls feels that isn’t right and if the new company is only taking their money and not holding up American Car Center’s part of the lease, which she initially agreed to, she wants to renegotiate.

Now she’s worried and says she doesn’t know who to trust.

“I don’t want to lose this car because I need it for my kid,” Nicholls said, elaborating that her son has autism and is non-verbal, requiring her to use the car for frequent doctor’s visits.

ABC Action News wanted to get answers to help. We tried to call Westlake Financials’ Corporate Office and the number listed on American Car Center’s door. Unfortunately, we didn’t get through to anyone.

Then, we reached out locally to Pinellas County. They suggested that customers file complaints with their local consumer protection agency. Once they receive those complaints, the agency can start investigating to get some resolution and clarity on the next steps.

ABC Action News also reached out to the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles and was told that pertaining to leased vehicles, there is little they can do because the title is not in the customer’s name.

Finally, we contacted the Attorney General’s office, who told us customers should keep making payments and keep a record of it.

The Attorney General’s office also says to report any unfair or deceptive behavior regarding warranties to their office by calling (866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

Customers tell ABC Action News they only want one thing: Clarity.