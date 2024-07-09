Watch Now
Chevy Chase coming to the Straz for 'Christmas Vacation' screening in December

Chevy Chase
Evan Agostini/AP
FILE - In this March 10, 2008, file photo, actor Chevy Chase poses backstage at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, in New York. On Thursday, Dec. 25, 2014, a sign for an exit on New Jersey's Garden State Parkway for Clark and Westfield to read "Clark Griswold," after a character played by Chevy Chase in the Christmas cult classic, 'Christmas Vacation.' (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
Chevy Chase
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jul 09, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Chevy Chase will make an appearance at a screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in December.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m., the Straz will screen "Christmas Vacation," followed by a conversation with Chevy Chase. Chase will share behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the film and answer questions from the audience.

Tickets start at $40 and go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m.

