Brandy and Monica add Tampa stop to 'The Boy is Mine' Tour

TAMPA, Fla. — R&B icons Brandy and Monica announced their first-ever co-headlining their tour, "The Boy is Mine," and while fans here in Tampa were left off the initial tour announcement, they can now rest easy because the tour will be hitting Tampa in December!

The announcement came in response to overwhelming demand for the tour. Brandy and Monica announced three new dates in Florida, including a stop in Tampa at Amalie Arena on Friday, Dec. 12.

Brandy is a multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress. Monica is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning recording artist and actress. In 1998, the two recorded a duet titled "The Boy is Mine" which spent 13 weeks at number one on the R&B charts. In 2024, they reunited to collaborate with Ariana Grande on "The Boy is Mine" remix.

Tickets for "The Boy is Mine" Tour go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 25.