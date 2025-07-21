Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brandy and Monica add Tampa stop to 'The Boy is Mine' Tour

boy is mine tour.png
The Syndicate
boy is mine tour.png
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — R&B icons Brandy and Monica announced their first-ever co-headlining their tour, "The Boy is Mine," and while fans here in Tampa were left off the initial tour announcement, they can now rest easy because the tour will be hitting Tampa in December!

The announcement came in response to overwhelming demand for the tour. Brandy and Monica announced three new dates in Florida, including a stop in Tampa at Amalie Arena on Friday, Dec. 12.

Brandy is a multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress. Monica is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning recording artist and actress. In 1998, the two recorded a duet titled "The Boy is Mine" which spent 13 weeks at number one on the R&B charts. In 2024, they reunited to collaborate with Ariana Grande on "The Boy is Mine" remix.

Tickets for "The Boy is Mine" Tour go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 25.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Irena Green, who spent seven days in the Hillsborough County Jail over what started out as HOA violations involving her lawn, is now facing foreclosure. But she's not the only homeowner.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.