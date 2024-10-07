Watch Now
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast opening Hurricane Camps Monday

The camp will provide a safe place for children while school is out.
Boys &amp; Girls Clubs of the Suncoast<br/>
The Boys & Girls clubs of Tampa Bay and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast are opening Hurricane Camps for kids on Monday, October 7th.

The camps are open to all kids and teens, regardless of whether they are current club members. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

Here are the locations of the camps:

  • Hillsborough County:
    • Sam & Laurice Hachem Foundation Boys & Girls Club at Town 'n Country Park (6039 Hanley Road, Tampa, FL 33634) - Serving Kindergarten-6th Grade
  • Pinellas County:
    • Pinellas Park Boys & Girls Club (7790 61st St, Pinellas Park, FL 33781) - Serving Kindergarten-12th Grade
  • Pasco County:
    • Lewis Abraham Lacoochee Club (38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd, Dade City, FL 33523) - Serving Kindergarten-12th Grade

Hurricane Milton is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm within the next 24 hours.

