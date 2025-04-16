Blink-182 to make tour stop in Tampa in Summer 2025

TAMPA, Fla. — Blink-182 announced they will be touring this summer, and one of their stops will be in Tampa at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.
The band announced that their "Missionary Impossible Tour" will stop in Tampa on Aug. 29. The tour kicks off with a show in Hollywood, Florida, on Aug. 28.
Blink-182 will be joined by Alkaline Trio, featuring former Blink-182 member Matt Skiba.
"To keep hitting stone walls trying to resolve the matter—that’s not consumer friendly"
A retired law enforcement officer thought he took all the right steps when someone stole his identity and opened a new phone line, but he was still left with the bill.
Identity theft leaves Florida man with unexpected phone bill, then Verizon denied his fraud claim