Blink-182 to make tour stop in Tampa in Summer 2025

FILE - From left to right, musician Tom DeLonge, drummer Travis Barker, and singer and musician Mark Hoppus of the rock band Blink-182 arrive at the Blink-182 tour launch party in Los Angeles on Monday, May 18, 2009. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
TAMPA, Fla. — Blink-182 announced they will be touring this summer, and one of their stops will be in Tampa at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

The band announced that their "Missionary Impossible Tour" will stop in Tampa on Aug. 29. The tour kicks off with a show in Hollywood, Florida, on Aug. 28.

Blink-182 will be joined by Alkaline Trio, featuring former Blink-182 member Matt Skiba.

For ticket information, click here.


