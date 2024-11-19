Bilmar Beach Resort hopes to reopen by Valentine's Day after back-to-back hurricanes

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — A beach resort on Treasure Island is working on repairs and renovations after Hurricane Helene caused significant damage in September.

Clyde Smith, General Manager of the Bilmar Beach Resort, said the hurricane destroyed rooms on the first floor, a beach bar, a ballroom, and appliances.

"Helene was definitely the catastrophic one for us. At one point, all of Treasure Island was underwater," said Cylde Smith.

"It's really changed the whole operation. When we thought COVID was tough, this is just as bad."

Smith said a remediation company has already visited the property. The resort is closed to tourists, but open for FEMA recipients.

"Right now, we have 92 rooms that are operational. They're all filled with guests that are displaced from their homes. FEMA is taking care of the rooms," said Smith.

Jason Rule is staying at the resort. He rented a house nearby and said the owner decided to tear down the house.

"You come back to the aftermath and everything you had is just tossed and turned. Our refrigerator upside down. It’s crazy, but after the initial shock, you realize, what am I going to do now? The assets are gone," he said.

Rule is looking for a new place.

"Then you have to furnish the whole place because we have nothing except pots and pans and clothes," he said.

Rule said he appreciates the kindness from Smith and his staff at the resort.

"Everybody here has been awesome...biggest blessing in the world for people who have nothing."

Smith hopes to reopen the resort to tourists by Valentine's Days. Sloppy Joe's on the Beach remains open.

"Sloppy Joe's was open within 48 hours of both storms. We have a wonderful team there," he said.

"I think we'll see our tourists come back before Spring Break. I think we'll have a very strong season," said Smith.