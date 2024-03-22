Billboard in South Tampa raises awareness about the dangers of fentanyl

TAMPA, Fla. — A Pasco County mother is warning people about the dangers of fentanyl after her 29-year-old son died from the drug nearly four years ago.

Tammy Plakstis put up a billboard in South Tampa with help from the non-profit organization, Rachel's Angels.

The billboard is located on South Dale Mabry Highway and Swann Avenue in Tampa.

It states that the potent, synthetic opioid known as fentanyl may be disguised in "recreational drugs."

Her son's face is on the billboard along with others. Her son died in December of 2020 of fentanyl poisoning.

"Advocacy, just giving out that information, spreading awareness because when my son passed away, fentanyl, I didn't know what it was, what are you talking about? I felt like I was alone," she said.

Plakstis said her son, Dylan, lived in a group home in New York. She said Dylan thought he was getting cocaine, but his autopsy showed fentanyl in his system.

"He suffered, unfortunately, from schizophrenia. He was living in a home and unfortunately, there was a dealer that lived next door that was supplying free drugs and money to get them hooked in that house," she said.

Plakstis said the dealer was never held accountable for her son's death.

Dylan was an organ donor. His organs, including his liver, heart and lungs, were donated to others.

"He was just a really good person and he was preyed upon by a dealer that lived next door to him," she said. "My son was into music. He was on the wrestling team in high school. He was always doing things like recording music."

She is planning a rally on Saturday starting at Noon. She wants to bring awareness to the dangerous drugs and she plans to hand out Narcan.

"I thought I was alone and as the time went on, unfortunately, the group has gotten bigger and bigger," she said.

"Parents are losing kids and other family members, every single day. This is a crisis."

The rally is planned for March 23, 2023 at noon at the site of the billboard.

For more information on Rachel's Angels visit: https://rachelsangels.org/