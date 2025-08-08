Susan Solves It: Betting on lower rates left homeowners paying the price

- Homeowners who bought homes in recent years, betting on being able to refinance for a lower mortgage rate, didn't win big.
- We look at how mortgage rates haven't dipped below 6 percent since 2022, and what that means for new buyers.
"He just never showed up"
What started as a project to make a bathroom more accessible for 80-year-old Sharon Shomaker turned into a family paying for a job without seeing any work and discovering the plumber they hired had no business taking the job.
FL plumber touting 25 years experience took $1,550 deposit, but was unlicensed