Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Betting on lower rates left homeowners paying the price

Homeowners who bought homes in recent years, betting on being able to refinance for a lower mortgage rate, didn't win big.
Susan Solves It: Betting on lower rates left homeowners paying the price
Homeowners who bought homes in recent years, betting on being able to refinance for a lower mortgage rate, didn't win big.
Posted
  • Homeowners who bought homes in recent years, betting on being able to refinance for a lower mortgage rate, didn't win big.
  • We look at how mortgage rates haven't dipped below 6 percent since 2022, and what that means for new buyers.

"He just never showed up"

What started as a project to make a bathroom more accessible for 80-year-old Sharon Shomaker turned into a family paying for a job without seeing any work and discovering the plumber they hired had no business taking the job.

FL plumber touting 25 years experience took $1,550 deposit, but was unlicensed

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.