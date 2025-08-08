This 73-year-old volunteer helps Feeding Tampa Bay 'Pack the Pantries' for area schools

TAMPA, Fla. — Eddie Moreno is a superstar at Feeding Tampa Bay.

The 73-year-old volunteer greets guests — in English and Spanish — and makes sure the free pantry at the nonprofit is stocked and beautiful.

"I was looking for a place where I could fit in and help," says Eddie, who is "90 percent retired" from his job at Port Tampa Bay and wanted to be of service to the community.

"The environment is beautiful, and you feel better about yourself when you leave," he says.

Eddie's role is pivotal, especially now, as Feeding Tampa Bay teams up with ABC Action News to "Pack the Pantries," a drive to make sure school pantries in the area have enough food to help students in need.

Food insecurity is a growing problem in our area and beyond, and Feeding Tampa Bay says back-to-school season is a time when many families need assistance.

If you want to be like Eddie — volunteer, donate, you name it — go here to find out more.