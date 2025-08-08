Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityPack the Pantries

Actions

This 73-year-old volunteer helps Feeding Tampa Bay 'Pack the Pantries' for area schools

Eddie Moreno encourages everyone to volunteer and "feel good" at the local nonprofit
This 73-year-old volunteer helps Feeding Tampa Bay "Pack the Pantries" for area schools. Eddie Moreno encourages everyone to volunteer and "feel good" at the local nonprofit.
This 73-year-old volunteer helps Feeding Tampa Bay "Pack the Pantries' for area schools
use for web.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Eddie Moreno is a superstar at Feeding Tampa Bay.

The 73-year-old volunteer greets guests — in English and Spanish — and makes sure the free pantry at the nonprofit is stocked and beautiful.

"I was looking for a place where I could fit in and help," says Eddie, who is "90 percent retired" from his job at Port Tampa Bay and wanted to be of service to the community.

"The environment is beautiful, and you feel better about yourself when you leave," he says.

Eddie's role is pivotal, especially now, as Feeding Tampa Bay teams up with ABC Action News to "Pack the Pantries," a drive to make sure school pantries in the area have enough food to help students in need.

Food insecurity is a growing problem in our area and beyond, and Feeding Tampa Bay says back-to-school season is a time when many families need assistance.

If you want to be like Eddie — volunteer, donate, you name it — go here to find out more.

"He just never showed up"

What started as a project to make a bathroom more accessible for 80-year-old Sharon Shomaker turned into a family paying for a job without seeing any work and discovering the plumber they hired had no business taking the job.

FL plumber touting 25 years experience took $1,550 deposit, but was unlicensed

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

DONATE OR DROP-OFF

Donate online on this page or you can drop-off non-perishable food items at Bay area DFCU Financial locations.

Lobby Hours:
Monday-Friday
9am-5pm


  • 1314 Oakfield Dr
    Brandon, FL 33511
  • 10824 N Dale Mabry Hwy
    Tampa, FL 33618
  • 13850 Sheldon Road
    Tampa, FL 33626
  • 4302 W Kennedy Blvd
    Tampa, FL 33609
New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.