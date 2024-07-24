Avelo Airlines announces expansion at Lakeland International, adds 7 new stops

LAKELAND, Fla. — Avelo Airlines said Wednesday it was expanding to seven new nonstop destinations out of Lakeland International Airport.

Starting Oct. 24, 2024, Avelo will add nonstop routes to San Juan, Puerto Rico, Atlanta, Ga., Boston/Manchester, N.H., Charlotte/Concord, Hartford, Conn., Philadelphia/Wilmington, Del., and Rochester, N.Y..

“Lakeland – We’re growing. The addition of these seven new routes from LAL represents a significant expansion of Avelo’s presence in Central Florida and our commitment to the region,” said Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy.

Tickets for Avelo flights start at $52. To view more information about dates and destinations, click here.