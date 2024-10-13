AdventHealth providing 25,000+ gallons of gas for team members

TAMPA, Fla. — The AdventHealth West Florida Division will be providing more than 25,000 gallons of gas and 10,000 gallons of diesel to team members across 14 hospital campuses.

Fuel tankers brought in from out of state are rotating between the hospitals to ensure that team members who need it have access to it.

Rosemary Tyrkala, a facilities manager at AdventHealth North Pinellas, said, "It's one less thing to worry about. It meant that I didn't need to go and stand in that line for hours to get gas so that I can go to work. I'm sure that's how it assisted other people, knowing that if they had to get to work or they had to get to a store for medicines or food or their necessities, that they had some gas in their car to be able to do it."

As of Sunday, October 13th, AdventHealth had already distributed more than 22,000 gallons of fuel to team members.

David Ottati, president and CEO of the AdventHealth West Florida Division, said, "By providing this fuel, which has come from all across the country, we hope to support our team members as they continue delivering the high-quality, whole-person care our patients rely on."