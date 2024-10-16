Academy for students with neurodiversity reopening after Milton; seeking community's help

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Many students throughout Tampa Bay are returning to school this week following Hurricane Milton. There is a non-profit academy in Clearwater that is particularly eager to get back, because they don’t just provide education— they provide hope.

“Just last year we moved into this brand new facility, everything was new, we were so excited, ready to get started, all the learners in the same place for the first time, and then you see this damage and destruction,” said Matt Spence, Executive Director of LiFT Learning Independence for Tomorrow.

Spence is still trying to assess and accept an estimated $2 million in damage caused by Hurricane Milton.

“The wind coming in at over 100 mph from the north just peeled the roof back over the gym and water started pouring in, we had a couple of inches on top of a wood basketball court, obviously that’s not a good situation,” said Spence. “So we had to cut two feet of drywall off of the wall and everywhere to ensure that we didn’t lose the rest of the wall.”

The non-profit organization focuses on individuals with neurodiversity. They currently have 181 students ranging in age from 5 to 57.

“It’s a place where the students feel seen, and understood and appreciated and welcomed and valued,” said Spence.

Spence says having to close their doors just for one day doesn’t just impact education, it impacts the students' overall quality of life.

“It’s very important that we be there, we be a resource, a place of comfort and hope and consistency for them, so we will be open on Monday,” said Spence.

However, reopening is just the beginning. Their insurance will only cover so much, so they are turning to the community for help.

“We don’t have half a million dollars just lying around to pay a deductible so this will be a financial challenge for us,” said Spence. “We have a great community around us and we will get back better and stronger than ever.”

For more information on LiFT and how to donate to their rebuilding efforts, click here.