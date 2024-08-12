ABC Action News interviewed area school superintendents as they prepared for the school year

TAMPA, Fla — Schools across the area head back to school today. Hear from some area school superintendents as prepared for the challenges.

Pinellas County School District is now getting an “A” grade. ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone sat down with Superintendent Kevin Hendrick ahead of the new school year. The discussion focused on the district's new cellphone policy and the referendum that’s on the ballot.

One-on-one with Pinellas County Schools Superintendent ahead of back to school

This year, the Hernando County School District has a new Superintendent, Ray Pinder. He's worked for the district for 32 years and graduated from Hernando High School. They discuss what it is like for him to be back where he grew up, the biggest challenges in the district, new programs, and advice for both parents and students as we start a new school year.

One-on-One with the new Hernando County Schools Superintendent

Polk County is home to one of the fastest-growing school districts in Florida. ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone spoke with Superintendent Fred Heid one-on-one ahead of the first day of school. They discuss the county's growth, teacher vacancies, politics in the classroom, student safety, and more.

Polk County Superintendent discusses new school year, growth, and challenges

Dr. Jason Wysong is entering his second year as superintendent. ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain recently met with Dr. Wysong one-on-one to help parents prepare for the new school year.St. Germain and Dr. Wysong discussed challenges and changes underway in the district including a new tool in all high schools he says will increase safety.

Manatee County Superintendent embarks on second year, discuss challenges and changes underway

ABC Action News reporter Erik Waxler talked to Pasco County Superintendent Kurt Browning about the upcoming school year and reflected on his 11 years with the district.

Pasco County Superintendent discusses school year

ABC Action News reporter Larissa Scott talked to Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Van Ayres. He talked about the new cell phone policy and school boundary changes.

Back to school: Larissa Scott with Van Ayres