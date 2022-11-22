AAA projecting busiest Thanksgiving travel week in nearly two decades

TAMPA, Fla. — When you are about to travel with three kids, you have to be prepared.

The Badawi family is headed to the airport for a flight to New York City.

And it’s easy to see the children are excited.

“It’s probably the busiest time of the year to travel. With that said, I did book a direct flight and I’m going to get there on time,” said Rachelle Badawi.

Getting to the airport early is always a good idea. But leaving early on your road trip is important too.

That’s because AAA said almost 3 million people in Florida will be traveling 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving.

It’s protected to be the busiest travel day in 17 years.

Gas prices in Florida are averaging about $3.55 a gallon. That’s 20 cents more per gallon than this time last year.

But AAA said travel spending is at the highest level since before the pandemic.

“Oftentimes, when gas prices are high people look for other ways to offset the added expense. Whether that be spending a little less on shopping and dining out. Maybe even staying in a less expensive hotel,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.

AAA said the busiest times on Florida’s roads will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from late afternoon to early evening.

“Leave early if you can. If you can hit the road at 8 am or so that’s ideal. If you can’t and you are looking at the afternoon or so and you want to avoid the congestion, it’s probably better to leave in the later evening hours,” said Jenkins.

Air travel numbers are up about 7% from last year according to AAA, returning to pre-pandemic numbers despite the higher cost of so many things associated with traveling.

But for this family, it’s worth it.

“You travel once or twice a year, so I want the kids to experience New York in a fun way,” said Badawi.

Airport officials said to arrive two hours ahead of a domestic flight and three hours for international flights.

And for those of you driving, make sure your car is in good working order and those tires are properly inflated.

You don’t want any surprises during your Thanksgiving travel.