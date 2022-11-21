Watch Now
Don't Drive Impaired: AAA offering free Thanksgiving weekend towing via 'Tow to Go' program

Program available in 11 states, including Florida
Posted at 8:09 AM, Nov 21, 2022
In hopes of keeping drivers safe this Thanksgiving weekend, AAA is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides free towing to would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The program will be available from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, by calling (855) 286-9246.

"Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

AAA predicts "more than 2.9 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving," according to its website.

Florida Travel Volumes    Total Travelers    Auto Travelers    Air Travelers    Other Modes  
2022 Forecast2,936,5192,685,826203,25547,438
2021 Figures2,886,1022,657,551189,75538,796
2020 Figures2,540,6702,424,553107,2028,915
2019 Figures2,914,8422,644,218218,21552,409

For nearly 25 years, AAA said they have removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road with the help of Tow to Go during major holidays.

Tow to Go will be available for those in the following areas:

  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • Tennessee
  • Wisconsin
  • Colorado (Denver)
  • North Carolina (Charlotte)
  • Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

It's important to note that those who use Tow to Go will be taken to a safe location within a 10-mile radius, and AAA asks that the program be treated as a last resort.

