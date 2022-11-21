Don't Drive Impaired: AAA offering free Thanksgiving weekend towing via 'Tow to Go' program

In hopes of keeping drivers safe this Thanksgiving weekend, AAA is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides free towing to would-be impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The program will be available from 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, by calling (855) 286-9246.

"Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So don’t put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

AAA predicts "more than 2.9 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving," according to its website.

Florida Travel Volumes Total Travelers Auto Travelers Air Travelers Other Modes 2022 Forecast 2,936,519 2,685,826 203,255 47,438 2021 Figures 2,886,102 2,657,551 189,755 38,796 2020 Figures 2,540,670 2,424,553 107,202 8,915 2019 Figures 2,914,842 2,644,218 218,215 52,409

RELATED: Tampa International Airport prepares for busy weekend travel

For nearly 25 years, AAA said they have removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road with the help of Tow to Go during major holidays.

Tow to Go will be available for those in the following areas:

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Michigan

North Dakota

Nebraska

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Colorado (Denver)

North Carolina (Charlotte)

Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend)

It's important to note that those who use Tow to Go will be taken to a safe location within a 10-mile radius, and AAA asks that the program be treated as a last resort.