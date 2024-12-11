$5 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida; jackpot edges closer to $1 billion

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — The Mega Millions jackpot just got bigger.

While no one took home the $619 million jackpot in the Dec. 10 drawing, four people matched the five white balls for the game's second-tier prize.

Someone in Florida won $5 million. The ticket included the optional Megaplier, which was 5x on Tuesday night. The winning ticket was bought at Publix in Crystal River, 6760 West Gulf To Lake Highway.

The other three second-tier prizes were won in California (2) and Maryland (1).

The jackpot for Friday, Dec. 13, is up to $670 million, edging closer to the $1 billion mark. The lump sum cash amount for a big win on Friday would be $317.8 million, making it the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.