3 local restaurants providing free meals for first responders, linemen

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Three restaurants will be providing free meals for first responders, linemen, and "anyone local that's hungry and in need" starting Monday (Sept 30), according to a post on social media.
The eateries will be available to those who need a break and a hot meal. There is even free wifi.
The meals will be available at the following places:
- FlameStone Grill Oldsmar
- 4009 Tampa Rd in Oldsmar
- (813) 814-7778
- BeachWood Seafood Kitchen
- 4022 Tampa Rd in Oldsmar
- (813) 537-8080
- FlameStone Grill Trinity
- 10900 State Rd 54 in New Port Richey
- (727) 282-1000
