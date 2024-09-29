3 local restaurants providing free meals for first responders, linemen

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Three restaurants will be providing free meals for first responders, linemen, and "anyone local that's hungry and in need" starting Monday (Sept 30), according to a post on social media.

The eateries will be available to those who need a break and a hot meal. There is even free wifi.

The meals will be available at the following places:



FlameStone Grill Oldsmar

4009 Tampa Rd in Oldsmar (813) 814-7778

BeachWood Seafood Kitchen

4022 Tampa Rd in Oldsmar (813) 537-8080

FlameStone Grill Trinity

10900 State Rd 54 in New Port Richey (727) 282-1000

