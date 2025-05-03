St. Pete man ejected, survives fiery crash: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man survived an Interstate 275 crash early Saturday morning that threw him from the vehicle before it caught fire, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the motorist, 34, was driving an Infinity G37 southbound on I-275 in Hillsborough County at about 3:10 a.m.

Near Dale Mabry Highway, the driver lost control of the vehicle which crossed the median and collided with a guardrail.

The car then overturned, ejecting the driver, the report stated. He was not wearing a seat belt, FHP officials said.

The vehicle then caught fire and burned extensively.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, the report stated.