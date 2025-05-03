St. Pete man ejected, survives fiery crash: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man survived an Interstate 275 crash early Saturday morning that threw him from the vehicle before it caught fire, authorities said.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the motorist, 34, was driving an Infinity G37 southbound on I-275 in Hillsborough County at about 3:10 a.m.
Near Dale Mabry Highway, the driver lost control of the vehicle which crossed the median and collided with a guardrail.
The car then overturned, ejecting the driver, the report stated. He was not wearing a seat belt, FHP officials said.
The vehicle then caught fire and burned extensively.
The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, the report stated.
"There are no safeguards, and I feel like that's part of where the system failed"
Henry Betsey Jr. is facing charges for marrying three Florida women in three different counties at the same time. Now, those women are speaking out, saying the system that handles marriage licenses kept them in the dark.