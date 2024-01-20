Watch Now
3 injured in small plane crash in Highlands County

Posted at 9:34 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 21:34:27-05

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Highlands County Fire Rescue and Highlands County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a small plane crash Friday evening.

According to officials, a small plane crashed off O'Neal Road in a remote area of Lorida.

Two passengers were transported for treatment at a local hospital, and the pilot was taken to a landing zone to be airlifted to a regional trauma center. Officials said there were six people on the plane in total, three of whom were not injured.

HCFR said the scene has since been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to further investigate the crash.

