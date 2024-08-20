2024 Primary Election Day: Live blog

With Primary Election Day underway, ABC Action News is making sure you have all the latest election coverage.

Sen. Rick Scott has his sights on a GOP leadership role, but must get past two candidates in the state's Republican primary on Tuesday.

In the Hillsborough State Attorney District Primary, Andrew Warren is running for reelection after he was fired by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022. He faces off against Suzy Lopez, who was appointed to take his place.

10 a.m.

Thousands of people across multiple counties have already turned up to the polls and cast their votes. In Hillsborough County, over 4,000 people have voted, while Pinellas County currently leads with over 5,000.

7 a.m.

Polls open across Tampa Bay for voters and will remain open until 7 p.m.