2 tornadoes touched down in Tampa Bay area over weekend, NWS confirms

The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in the Tampa Bay area over the weekend.

The first was in Bradenton in Manatee County on Saturday around 5:45 p.m. and the second was in Winter Haven in Polk County on Sunday around 12:18 p.m.

According to NWS, the first tornado was an EF-1 with peak winds of 95 miles-per-hour. The tornado was on the ground for around half of a mile. NWS says it caused one injury.

NWS Tampa Bay

The second tornado was an EF-0 with peak winds of 65 miles-per-hour. It was on the ground for nearly one-and-a-half miles. It didn't result in any injuries, NWS says.

NWS Tampa Bay

Severe storms swept through the Tampa Bay area Saturday and Sunday, damage has been reported across several counties.

In Hernando County, a 17-year-old was electrocuted. Authorities say she tried to drive around a downed tree when she hit a power line, which set her car on fire. FHP says she tried to escape out of the passenger's side but she stepped onto a live power line.