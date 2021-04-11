Hernando County teen electrocuted by downed power lines during severe thunderstorms Sunday

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla- — A 17-year-old girl died Sunday as severe weather rolled through Tampa Bay.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was driving north on Evenglow Avenue in Spring Hill around 11:30 a.m. when she collided with a downed power line near Hyacinth Lane.

The teen's car caught fire on the driver's side and she attempted to escape the flames by getting out on the passenger's side, according to FHP.

According to a release, the teen stepped onto a live power line and died at the scene.

The wire was brought down by a tree during a quick-moving storm.

The name of the victim has not been released.

