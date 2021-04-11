LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorms sweep the bay April 11

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Severe Thunderstorms swept the bay area on April 11. Warnings were in effect throughout the day for Polk, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Hillsborough, and Sumter counties.

1:30 p.m. Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties no longer on severe thunderstorm watch.

1:30 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning for Polk, Hillsborough, and Manatee Counties canceled.

1 p.m. NWS issues a new severe thunderstorm warning for Polk, Hillsborough, and Manatee Counties until 1:30 p.m

Noon Some Tampa vaccination sites reopen after rescheduling for severe weather.

11:40 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning for Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Hillsborough, and Sumter counties is canceled.

The storms caused damage to buildings and trees across several counties.

Chris Garrison