LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorms sweep the bay April 11

Chris Garrison
Palm Harbor
Posted at 1:10 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 13:43:23-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — Severe Thunderstorms swept the bay area on April 11. Warnings were in effect throughout the day for Polk, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Hillsborough, and Sumter counties.

1:30 p.m. Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties no longer on severe thunderstorm watch.

1:30 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning for Polk, Hillsborough, and Manatee Counties canceled.

1 p.m. NWS issues a new severe thunderstorm warning for Polk, Hillsborough, and Manatee Counties until 1:30 p.m

Noon Some Tampa vaccination sites reopen after rescheduling for severe weather.

11:40 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warning for Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Hillsborough, and Sumter counties is canceled.

The storms caused damage to buildings and trees across several counties.

Palm Harbor
Mike Marino Tornado in Bradenton
Jennifer McNeal Norris North Lakeland

