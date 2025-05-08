News to Know for May 8

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's day two of the papal conclave, and for the second time since it began, black smoke rose from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel, signaling that no candidate has yet secured the votes needed to become the next pope.

News to Know

Sales tax showdown at the Capitol: Another turn in the Tallahassee tax fight is now threatening to derail the state’s budget negotiations, as Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared he would veto a proposed sales tax relief package lawmakers are expected to send him.

Another turn in the Tallahassee tax fight is now threatening to derail the state's budget negotiations, as Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared he would veto a proposed sales tax relief package lawmakers are expected to send him.



ABC Action News Anchor Lauren St. Germain learned about the Pass-a-Grille tradition of bell ringing that has stood the test of time and weather.

Women's Featherweight Bare Knuckle Boxing Champion of the World, Jessica Borga of Lakeland, has seen her fair share of battles in the ring. Still, she says her most formidable opponent was outside of it, and that's mental health. Man fatally shot in Zephyrhills during argument, investigation underway: The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around the area of Vinson Ave. in Zephyrhills.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures this morning will be mild, starting in the low to mid-70s. We'll see a few scattered clouds but will stay rain-free.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Monday, November 18, 2024

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Denied to approved: Paralyzed woman credits investigative series after Medicaid denied essential medical gear

Evonosky, who was paralyzed from the chest down in a car accident, has been fighting for medical gear she needs to do the necessities, take a shower, and get in and out of her wheelchair. While Evonosky said her doctor requested the necessary gear, Medicaid kept denying her claims.

Paralyzed woman credits investigative series after Medicaid denied medical gear

New spicy chicken in Seminole Heights

King of the Coop's spicy chicken has found a new home in Seminole Heights. Chef Joe Dodd is taking over the old Nebraska Mini Mart space.

King of the Coop finds a new home for its spicy chicken in Seminole Heights

Things to Do this Thursday, May 8

Dive into a dreamy evening of relaxation and rejuvenation at the Floating Sound Bath, where soothing sounds and serene vibes will have you floating into bliss under the full moon.

When: 7:45 p.m. Where: 1412 E 7th Ave, Tampa Cost: $30

Strap on your boots for an evening of line dancing and farm-fresh dinner at Keel Farms.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Get crafty with friends at FloridaRAMA's mocktail mini-class and creative session, complete with happy hour and snack specials.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 2606 Fairfield Ave S, St. Pete Cost: $27



