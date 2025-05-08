Forecast: More heat with a few PM storms

More sct'd storms this afternoon and evening, mostly east.

Temperatures this morning will be mild, starting in the low to mid-70s. We'll see a few sct'd clouds but will stay rain-free. Most of the morning will be dry with temperatures rising into the mid-80s by midday. Around midday, a couple of pop-up showers are possible closer to the coast. By the afternoon and evening, as the sea breeze moves east, most of this activity will be east of I-75 where quite a few storms are possible.

Look for generally lower rain coverage on Friday, down to 20-30% with highs near 90.

Over the weekend, an area of low pressure will hang around the Gulf to our west. This storm will bring periods of clouds and some sct'd rain around. Neither weekend day will be a washout with Saturday looking as the drier of the two days. Both Saturday and Sunday, the afternoon and evening looks to see the highest rain chance.

The heaviest rain from this system is most likely to impact us Monday evening into Tuesday morning as a large area of rain and storms may move through. Some isolated strong to severe storms are possible with this system.

The rain will clear out by Tuesday afternoon with drier weather returning on Wednesday.

Have a great Thursday!