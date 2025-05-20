Watch Now
News to Know for May 20

Morrisound Recording
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Most music fans know all about its history in America, likely thinking of major landmarks like Chicago, Detroit and Nashville. But they may not know Tampa Bay has its own slice of music history right in its backyard. Located in Temple Terrace, the original Morrisound Recording Studio is the birthplace of death metal, and this month, they were honored with a plaque from the Hillsborough County Historical Advisory Council. Morrisound Recording moved to a new location in Sulphur Springs in 2014, but the old studio lives on, now operated by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. If you're into metal, it may be worth checking out.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says it's mostly sunny, hot and humid today. Temperatures this morning will start in the 70s, though a few communities on the water or in larger urban areas are likely to see their temperatures begin in the low 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Susan Solves It

Scammers are impersonating the IRS to trick people into sharing personal information for fake stimulus checks. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on recognizing and avoiding IRS impersonation scams related to stimulus checks.

Susan Solves It: Stimulus Check Scams

Things to Do this Tuesday, May 20

  • Learn about the oceans with Dr. Sylvia Earle, a guest speaker at "Echoes of the Ocean: A Marine Life Speaker Series."
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater
    • Cost: $45
  • Groove to lively beats at "Zumba in the Park," with Latin-inspired dance moves and aerobic exercises.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Join a sewing get-together where you can craft and chill with fellow fabric enthusiasts.
    • When: 5 p.m.
    • Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

