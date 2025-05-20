News to Know for May 20

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Most music fans know all about its history in America, likely thinking of major landmarks like Chicago, Detroit and Nashville. But they may not know Tampa Bay has its own slice of music history right in its backyard. Located in Temple Terrace, the original Morrisound Recording Studio is the birthplace of death metal, and this month, they were honored with a plaque from the Hillsborough County Historical Advisory Council. Morrisound Recording moved to a new location in Sulphur Springs in 2014, but the old studio lives on, now operated by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. If you're into metal, it may be worth checking out.

News to Know

A Florida man is facing lawsuits for operating unpermitted dumps: Maximo Sanchez is also facing fines and criminal charges related to the two dumps in Hillsborough County despite years of warnings to clean them up.

A mental health counselor questions the Baker Act release of a suspect: Moses Ojeda, 18, has documented mental health illnesses and is accused of stabbing an 81-year-old man to death in Bartow.



Universal's Epic Universe prepares for its grand opening: Epic Universe, which was estimated to have cost up to $7.7 billion to build, is the first major theme park to open in Central Florida in nearly 30 years.

An elected Largo official apologizes for a Facebook post: Longtime City Commissioner Michael Smith accused the Largo Police Department of misconduct in a post online, sparking anger, confusion and shock.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says it's mostly sunny, hot and humid today. Temperatures this morning will start in the 70s, though a few communities on the water or in larger urban areas are likely to see their temperatures begin in the low 80s.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Scammers are impersonating the IRS to trick people into sharing personal information for fake stimulus checks. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on recognizing and avoiding IRS impersonation scams related to stimulus checks.

Susan Solves It: Stimulus Check Scams

Things to Do this Tuesday, May 20

Learn about the oceans with Dr. Sylvia Earle, a guest speaker at "Echoes of the Ocean: A Marine Life Speaker Series."

When: 7 p.m. Where: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater Cost: $45

Groove to lively beats at "Zumba in the Park," with Latin-inspired dance moves and aerobic exercises.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Join a sewing get-together where you can craft and chill with fellow fabric enthusiasts.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



