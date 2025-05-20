Forecast: Hot & humid with no rain expected

Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

Temperatures this morning will start in the 70s in most places though a few communities on the water or in larger urban areas are likely to see their temperatures begin in the low 80s to start the day.

We'll see highs in the 80s at the beaches today while everyone else will be in the 90s with some mid-90s likely east of I-75. Rain is unlikely this afternoon.

Rain is also unlikely on Wednesday as we see sunny skies mid-week and highs back into the 90s.

Don't get your hopes up too much, but we're likely to see a late-season front dip down into our area Thursday. It's unlikely this front will have much energy left by the time it gets here, but some of the forecast data this morning indicates the chance for a few pop-up showers Thursday afternoon, especially from the I-4 corridor and points south.

If this front does manage to move through, the humidity will drop a small amount on Friday. Unfortunately, with lower humidity in May, you often get higher temps. That's not just likely on Friday but it also is likely on Saturday and Sunday when temperatures will likely climb at least into the mid-90s.

Have a great Tuesday!