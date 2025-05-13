News to Know for May 13

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

Did you catch last night's Flower Moon? May's full moon, named for the beautiful spring blooms that appear during this time of year, greeted stargazers around 8:30 p.m. yesterday. It was also a micromoon, which occurs when the moon is at its greatest distance from Earth, making it appear smaller than a typical full moon. If you missed out, there's always next month, when June's Strawberry Moon will take over.

News to Know

A sheriff defends enforcement of 'polarizing' Weeki Wachee River rules: Multiple miles of the river are now deemed a Spring Protection Zone, which means visitors can no longer anchor their boats, tie them to trees, and beach them on the riverbanks.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we are finally drying out after yesterday's much-needed deluge. Temperatures will rise from the 70s back to the mid-80s today. A small sprinkle chance can't be ruled out, but the majority of us remain dry.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

As reports of online shopping scams rise, experts warn consumers about phony ads and provide tips to ensure safe purchases. ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on identifying and avoiding online shopping scams to protect your money.

Avoid Online Scams

Things to Do this Tuesday, May 13

Channel your inner night owl for an evening run with Off Balance Run Club under the stars.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: Free

Join Zumba in the park with Latin-inspired dance moves and aerobic exercises.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Tap into your artistic side and cultivate your own bonsai masterpiece at the hands-on workshop.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa Cost: $104.24



