TAMPA — Good Tuesday morning Tampa Bay! We are finally drying out after yesterday's must-needed deluge. Temps rise from the 70s back to the mid-80s today. A small sprinkle chance can't be ruled out, but the majority of us remain dry. High pressure then takes over from Wednesday on. No rain chances in the foreseeable forecast for now. Highs rebound back to the low 90s.

