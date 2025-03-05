Watch Now
News to Know for March 5

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

If you missed Dunedin's jam-packed Mardi Gras event yesterday, don't despair—there are plenty of other celebrations happening in the Tampa Bay area this weekend. This Saturday in Odessa, you can head to Raprager Family Farm for a night of music, food and even comedians. Or, check out the Cypress Creek Jazz Band's take on the festivities at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center on Sunday.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a cloudy, windy, and warm start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue as our cold front approaches from the gulf.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Susan Solves It

You might want to think twice about what's in your bag before you catch a flight, the FAA found that fires linked to lithium ion batteries are happening twice a week. We look at what you need to watch out for.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Lithium Ion Batteries

Things to Do this Wednesday, March 5

  • Learn how to stargaze with MOSI's telescope lessons.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 4801 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: $37.50-$50
  • Put your knowledge to the test with trivia and music bingo night at Yuengling Draft Haus.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 11109 N. 30th Street, Tampa
    • Cost: Free
  • Make St. Patrick's Day-themed bracelets at Armature Works' Craft and Sip.
    • When: 6 p.m.
    • Where: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: $35

