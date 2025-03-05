News to Know for March 5

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

If you missed Dunedin's jam-packed Mardi Gras event yesterday, don't despair—there are plenty of other celebrations happening in the Tampa Bay area this weekend. This Saturday in Odessa, you can head to Raprager Family Farm for a night of music, food and even comedians. Or, check out the Cypress Creek Jazz Band's take on the festivities at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center on Sunday.

News to Know

A car crashes into a Zephyrhills mobile home: Eric Truluck said his girlfriend Donna is in the hospital after an SUV crashed through their living room and its driver ran off.

Eric Truluck said his girlfriend Donna is in the hospital after an SUV crashed through their living room and its driver ran off. Locals share the top issues for Florida lawmakers: Residents in the Tampa Bay area hope lawmakers take on the issues affecting them in their new legislative session, including insurance and rising prices.



Residents in the Tampa Bay area hope lawmakers take on the issues affecting them in their new legislative session, including insurance and rising prices. An abandoned dog inspires a new bill: Trooper was found tied up in high water during Hurricane Milton evacuations, and now his new owner is proposing a bill that will make abandoning pets during natural disasters a third-degree felony.

Trooper was found tied up in high water during Hurricane Milton evacuations, and now his new owner is proposing a bill that will make abandoning pets during natural disasters a third-degree felony. Homeowners look to elevate their homes from flooding: FDEM is hosting a series of sessions about Elevate Florida, which, if approved, may cover up to at least 75% of the cost to raise a home.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says we'll have a cloudy, windy, and warm start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy skies will continue as our cold front approaches from the gulf.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Susan Solves It

You might want to think twice about what's in your bag before you catch a flight, the FAA found that fires linked to lithium ion batteries are happening twice a week. We look at what you need to watch out for.

Things to Do this Wednesday, March 5

Learn how to stargaze with MOSI's telescope lessons.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 4801 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa Cost: $37.50-$50

Put your knowledge to the test with trivia and music bingo night at Yuengling Draft Haus.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11109 N. 30th Street, Tampa Cost: Free

Make St. Patrick's Day-themed bracelets at Armature Works' Craft and Sip.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1910 N Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $35



