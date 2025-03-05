Homeowners looking to elevate their homes after flooding from last year's hurricanes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) is hosting a series of educational sessions to inform homeowners about Elevate Florida.

The program is a first-of-its-kind, statewide residential mitigation program.

If approved, the program may cover up to at least 75% of the cost to raise your home.

Albert Jasuwan is founder of JAS Builders. His company is raising several homes in Shore Acres.

ABC Action News visited him in the neighborhood as crews worked to elevate homes. He said it's costing one homeowner about $250,000 to raise her rental property.

His company is elevating more than 50 plus homes throughout the Tampa Bay area.

"From Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Redington Beach, Indian Rocks, combine all those and that’s a good part of our business," he said.

"The number grows every day."

Homeowners must apply for assistance to elevate their homes. You must be 18 years or older, be a U.S. citizen, be the legal property owner, and be able to contribute up to 25%, of the project's total cost.

"Lifting a home like this is the most economical way to save your home. Right now, we calculated it to be about half the price of building new," said Jasuwan.

Homeowners may. learn about Elevate Florida during informative sessions in Sarasota County from March 4-6.

Elevate Florida

For more information visit The City of Sarasota's website.

A series of sessions are also being held in Pinellas County, March 12, 13, and 14.

To learn more about Elevate Florida click here.