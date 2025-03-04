News to Know for March 4

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.
Did you have a chance to catch the National Music Month celebration in downtown Tampa yesterday? Students delighted visitors and locals alike as they played pianos donated by Tampa Tunes across seven neighborhoods. If you did happen to miss it, don't worry—you'll be able to make your own melodies using the same pianos, which will be stationed throughout downtown all month long.
News to Know
- A doctor says health insurance companies play games: Dr. Bill Hennessey, who describes himself as “the insider’s insider," has fought to get insurance companies to pay legitimate claims for decades.
- Police arrest a 72-year-old hit-and-run suspect: The Sarasota Police Department said June Fenton fled after she hit a family crossing the street, leaving two children dead.
- A firetruck gets stuck in a Citrus County neighborhood: On Friday, a tow truck had to be called for an on-duty Citrus County Fire Rescue truck that got stuck in a sandy intersection in Inverness Village 4.
- Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband, dies at 82: Her devoted husband of nearly 60 years who avoided the spotlight and inspired her timeless hit “Jolene,” passed away on Monday.
Today's Weather Outlook
Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures this morning will be much milder than they were yesterday, with most towns in the upper 50s and even some low to mid-60s near the coast.
Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:
Susan Solves It
When debt collectors call, it can feel like they hold all the power, but federal and state laws give you protections. We look at what debt collectors can and can't do and what protections you should know.
Things to Do this Tuesday, March 4
- Take a stroll and shop around Gulfport Fresh Market.
- When: 9 a.m.
- Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport
- Cost: Free
- Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.
- When: 7 p.m.
- Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel
- Cost: Free
- Eat some delicious home-grown strawberries, carnival rides, live entertainment, and more at the Florida Strawberry Festival.
- When: 10 a.m.
- Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City
- Cost: $15
