News to Know for March 4

Did you have a chance to catch the National Music Month celebration in downtown Tampa yesterday? Students delighted visitors and locals alike as they played pianos donated by Tampa Tunes across seven neighborhoods. If you did happen to miss it, don't worry—you'll be able to make your own melodies using the same pianos, which will be stationed throughout downtown all month long.

News to Know

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says temperatures this morning will be much milder than they were yesterday, with most towns in the upper 50s and even some low to mid-60s near the coast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Susan Solves It

When debt collectors call, it can feel like they hold all the power, but federal and state laws give you protections. We look at what debt collectors can and can't do and what protections you should know.

Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Debt Collectors

Things to Do this Tuesday, March 4

Take a stroll and shop around Gulfport Fresh Market.

When: 9 a.m. Where: 3101 Beach Boulevard, Gulfport Cost: Free

Put your knowledge to the test at Trivia Night at Florida Avenue Brewing Co.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 2029 Arrowgrass Drive, Wesley Chapel Cost: Free

Eat some delicious home-grown strawberries, carnival rides, live entertainment, and more at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 303 BerryFest Place, Plant City Cost: $15



