Forecast: Warmer and more humid

Warmer & more humid weather returns today.

Temperatures this morning are definitely much milder than they were yesterday morning with most towns in the upper 50s and even some low to mid-60s near the coast. The humidity has begun to increase as well, thanks to east winds.

Those winds will turn more from the southeast this afternoon causing an even more significant surge in warmth and humidity. By later today many towns will be back over 80 degrees. One or two showers are even possible around sunset.

Wednesday will start dry and should stay that way through the morning commute. Before midday however, rain and thunderstorms will move into the Nature Coast and proceed to move east and south through central Florida. Though the majority of these will just be typical downpours, one or two may turn briefly strong. The severe weather threat is low at a level 1 out of 5. The rain should clear out of the area before the evening commute.

Colder, and much drier air will quickly move in behind the rain. This will make for a pretty chilly Thursday as highs then will only reach the low and mid-60s.

The cold air will not last long, Friday and Saturday we will warm right back into the 70s ahead of another storm system that is likely to move through Sunday. A few showers or thunderstorms are likely Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Have a good Tuesday!