TAMPA — Good Monday morning Tampa Bay! A typical June setup is here in Tampa Bay with lows in the upper 70s and low 80s. Scattered showers are expected throughout each of the next seven days with highs in the low to mid-90s. The humidity will also be a factor as well. The tropics are also expected to stay quiet throughout the next seven days. Stay cool & dry this week!
Forecast: Warm and wet to start off the workweek
