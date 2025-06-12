Forecast: More sct'd storms later today

Storms return this evening.

We'll see a dry and mild start this morning with temperatures in the 70s. There will not be any rain around early. The day will be mostly dry through 2pm. Highs will reach the low 90s. After 2pm, sct'd storms will again begin to develop. Although coverage is likely to be high again, the storms will not setup in exactly the same locations as Wednesday.

Where the storms do pop up, frequent lightning, strong winds and heavy rain will all be possible. The heavy rain will cause more localized flooding.

Drier air begins to move back into Florida Friday. This dry air will be accompanied by Saharan dust. It will reduce our rain chances and bring in periods of haze at times. The dust this time does not look to be as intense as it was last week.

The lower rain coverage will last into the start of next week as well.

Have a good Thursday!